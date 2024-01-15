Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 156 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 770.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 8.5% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.