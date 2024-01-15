Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 1,783 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $107.16. 3,584,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

