Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 1,130 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.68. 208,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $196.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.