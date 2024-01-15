Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $573,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $151.25. 4,083,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $165.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

