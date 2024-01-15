Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 28.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 174.8% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

