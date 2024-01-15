Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.10. 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,211. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

