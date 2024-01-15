Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 12.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Roche by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,167. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

