Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 5,019,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

