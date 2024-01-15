EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

EOG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,467. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

