Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.98 on Monday, hitting $815.02. 283,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $796.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $773.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

