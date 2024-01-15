Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $396,990.56 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $104.73 million and approximately $396,990.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,982.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00163638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00587005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00361166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00199603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,725,232 coins and its circulating supply is 72,725,082 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

