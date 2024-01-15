Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,516.44 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion and approximately $10.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,516.44 or 0.05947049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,180,819 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

