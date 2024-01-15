Euler (EUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $660,156.08

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Euler has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and approximately $660,156.08 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00010012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

