Evercore ISI Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $76.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.54.

NYSE:KBH opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

