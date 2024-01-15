Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.