Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock.

Evogene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

