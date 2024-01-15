Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $871,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 0.7 %

ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

