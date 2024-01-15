Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 733,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

