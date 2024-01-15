Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

