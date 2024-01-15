Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $683.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $683.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

