Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Expion360

In other news, insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $90,297.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,708,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expion360 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the third quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 102.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.