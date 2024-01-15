Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Fairfax India Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFXDF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.