Fei USD (FEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,044.57

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $143,044.57 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018602 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00293565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.26 or 0.99949556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011617 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97223935 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $202,232.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

