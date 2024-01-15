Fei USD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $145,886.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018433 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00281181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.42 or 1.00009342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97223935 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $202,232.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.