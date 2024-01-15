Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after buying an additional 211,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.93 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

