Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33.56 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $953.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $963.28 and a 200-day moving average of $944.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

