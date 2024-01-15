Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.