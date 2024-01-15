Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.94 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00014103 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $196.94 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,976,920 coins and its circulating supply is 496,893,072 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

