Financial Analysis: Terex (NYSE:TEX) vs. AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Terex and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Terex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 0 10 4 0 2.29 AB Volvo (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terex currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Terex is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.42 billion 0.87 $300.00 million $7.07 8.09 AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 8.73

This table compares Terex and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ). Terex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Terex pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 9.39% 35.61% 14.50% AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terex beats AB Volvo (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products comprise portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, utility and telecommunication lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The MP segment's materials processing and specialty equipment includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brand names and business lines. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products.Terex Corporation is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.