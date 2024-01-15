Financial Comparison: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) vs. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kaltura has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $168.81 million 1.49 -$68.50 million ($0.36) -4.94 AudioEye $31.18 million 1.90 -$10.43 million ($0.62) -8.05

This table compares Kaltura and AudioEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaltura. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kaltura and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 2 0 2 0 2.00 AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaltura presently has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 72.05%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than AudioEye.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -28.08% -125.81% -24.65% AudioEye -23.29% -54.74% -22.95%

Summary

AudioEye beats Kaltura on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

