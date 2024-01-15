Financial Survey: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CF Bankshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 17.87% 13.74% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.55 $18.16 million $2.68 7.76 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $8.04 billion 2.63 $2.13 billion $0.66 8.09

This table compares CF Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CF Bankshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

