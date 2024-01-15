FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

FINW traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FinWise Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.