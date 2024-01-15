First American Trust FSB Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $61.04. 7,796,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

