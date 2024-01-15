First American Trust FSB Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,040 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,828,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

