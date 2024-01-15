First American Trust FSB Invests $497,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.77. 785,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,433. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $314.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.