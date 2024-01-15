First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $209.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

