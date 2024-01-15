First American Trust FSB Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.67. 211,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

