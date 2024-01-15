First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Monday. 5,960,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

