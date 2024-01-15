First American Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,456. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

