First American Trust FSB Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $11,328,892. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $433.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $434.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

