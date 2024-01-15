First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

