First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

