First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $406,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $182.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

