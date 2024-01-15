First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $502,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

