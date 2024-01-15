First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $524,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.41 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

