First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.