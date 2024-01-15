First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 742 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $168.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

