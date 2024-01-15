First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
