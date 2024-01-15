First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 42 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 29,350.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,429.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,399.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,438.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.