First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 559 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RTX opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

